American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group accounts for 0.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

