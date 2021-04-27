American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.33.

NYSE AXP opened at $150.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.04. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

