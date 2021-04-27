Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $105.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.06 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $75.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $473.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.04 billion to $482.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $556.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $522.35 billion to $584.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.38 on Friday, reaching $3,421.38. 155,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,705. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,193.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,197.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

