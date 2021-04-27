Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the quarter. Altair Engineering accounts for 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.10% of Altair Engineering worth $144,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altair Engineering by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,182 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $254,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,240 shares of company stock worth $17,219,167. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. 1,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

