AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of AltaGas (TSE:ALA) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.00.

TSE ALA opened at C$22.10 on Monday. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.26.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

