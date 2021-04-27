Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,400.00 at Truist Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,219.26.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,309.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,324.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,890.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.