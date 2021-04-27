Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,625.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $2,953.00 target price (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,219.26.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,309.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,890.41. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

