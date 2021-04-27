Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $2,350.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,326.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,157.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,898.76. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

