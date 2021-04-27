Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 100,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.