Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day moving average of $172.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

