Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

