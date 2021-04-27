Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cintas by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,644,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $349.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $197.13 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.