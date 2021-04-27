Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,343.57.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,166.00 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $595.03 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.68, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,141.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.