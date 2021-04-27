Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.01 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $344.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

