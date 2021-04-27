Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,326.74 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,341.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,898.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

