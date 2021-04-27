Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $225.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.