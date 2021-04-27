Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

