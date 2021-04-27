Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSN. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

ALSN opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

