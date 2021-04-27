Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.