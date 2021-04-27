Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 714,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

