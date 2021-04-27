Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $430,304. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

