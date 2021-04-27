Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $43.34.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.