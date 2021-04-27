Alkermes (ALKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALKS stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

