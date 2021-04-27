Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALHC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ALHC opened at $26.76 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.02.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

