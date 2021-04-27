Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.57. 497,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

