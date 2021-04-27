Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.