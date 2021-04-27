Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Earnings Results

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

NYSE:AIN traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 95,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

