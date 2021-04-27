Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 20,000 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

Alarm.com stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

