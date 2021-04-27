Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI traded down C$0.22 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 806,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,960. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.81.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.