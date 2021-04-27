Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

AEM opened at $65.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

