AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.73. The company had a trading volume of 370,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,295. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.