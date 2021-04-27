AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. 351,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

