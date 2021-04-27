Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGIO opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $58.93.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

