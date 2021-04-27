Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen Sells 9,053 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE A opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $137.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 598,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,055,000 after purchasing an additional 101,993 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

