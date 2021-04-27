Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. The business had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

