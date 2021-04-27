aelf Market Capitalization Hits $226.73 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $226.73 million and approximately $35.69 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00078512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00786357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00097097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

