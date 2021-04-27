AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACM. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $67.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. AECOM has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $68.21.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

