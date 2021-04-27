Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

