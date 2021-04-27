Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Cut by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $197.14 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Stephens raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

