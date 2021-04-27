Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,935. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.