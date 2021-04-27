Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich Sells 2,604 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $38,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,877.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PEO opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
