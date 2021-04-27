Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich Sells 2,604 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $38,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,877.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PEO opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

