Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $14,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $104.48. 8,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

