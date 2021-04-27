Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 75,900 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

NYSE COF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.34. 55,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,049. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

