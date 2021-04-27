Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 21,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 1.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in MetLife by 677.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.84. 154,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $63.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

