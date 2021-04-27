Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $10.42 Million Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 292,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 380,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

