ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

ACVA stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

