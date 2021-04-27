Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATVI. MKM Partners raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

