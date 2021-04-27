ACoconut (AC) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00004951 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $277,269.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.