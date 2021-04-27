Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 51,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

