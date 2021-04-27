Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Acies Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Acies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

