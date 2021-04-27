Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Gap Up to $7.86

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $8.25. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $493.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.